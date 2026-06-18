© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW @ 220 Montgomery
KALW Live Events
Listen to panel discussions, live podcasts, and programs recorded at KALW's downtown pop-up studio.

Freedom Needs a Soundtrack podcast launch party

KALW | By Jeff Chang,
Erin PottsDeyden Tethong
Published June 18, 2026 at 5:31 PM PDT

Experience the story behind the Tibetan Freedom Concerts, and how an unlikely group of people turned music and hope into action.

This event marks the launch of Freedom Needs a Soundtrack — a six episode audio documentary that tells the story behind the Tibetan Freedom Concerts, bringing some of the world's most popular musicians together for a cause.

Panelists embrace and smile for a picture at the launch party of "Freedom Needs a Soundtrack" at KALW's Studio Events Space.

Thirty years ago, the first Tibetan Freedom Concert brought 100,000 people to Golden Gate Park, introduced a generation to the Tibetan freedom movement, and grew into one of the defining concert series of the 1990s.

Now, at a moment when freedom and hope feel especially urgent, Freedom Needs a Soundtrack revisits that story — not as nostalgia, but as a reminder of what music, courage, friendship, and determination can make possible.
Tags
KALW News KALW Live
Jeff Chang
See stories by Jeff Chang
Erin Potts
See stories by Erin Potts
Deyden Tethong
See stories by Deyden Tethong