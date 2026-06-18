Listen to panel discussions, live podcasts, and programs recorded at KALW's downtown pop-up studio.
Freedom Needs a Soundtrack podcast launch party
Experience the story behind the Tibetan Freedom Concerts, and how an unlikely group of people turned music and hope into action.
This event marks the launch of Freedom Needs a Soundtrack — a six episode audio documentary that tells the story behind the Tibetan Freedom Concerts, bringing some of the world's most popular musicians together for a cause.
Thirty years ago, the first Tibetan Freedom Concert brought 100,000 people to Golden Gate Park, introduced a generation to the Tibetan freedom movement, and grew into one of the defining concert series of the 1990s.
Now, at a moment when freedom and hope feel especially urgent, Freedom Needs a Soundtrack revisits that story — not as nostalgia, but as a reminder of what music, courage, friendship, and determination can make possible.