Freedom Needs a Soundtrack podcast launch party

This event marks the launch of Freedom Needs a Soundtrack — a six episode audio documentary that tells the story behind the Tibetan Freedom Concerts, bringing some of the world's most popular musicians together for a cause.

Panelists embrace and smile for a picture at the launch party of "Freedom Needs a Soundtrack" at KALW's Studio Events Space.

Thirty years ago, the first Tibetan Freedom Concert brought 100,000 people to Golden Gate Park, introduced a generation to the Tibetan freedom movement, and grew into one of the defining concert series of the 1990s.

Now, at a moment when freedom and hope feel especially urgent, Freedom Needs a Soundtrack revisits that story — not as nostalgia, but as a reminder of what music, courage, friendship, and determination can make possible.