Erin Potts is a change maker, cultural organizer and movement builder who has spent decades using creativity to fuel social change. At 22, she co-founded the Milarepa Fund and the Tibetan Freedom Concerts with the Beastie Boys, then went on to lead Revolutions Per Minute (RPM), helping over a thousand artists turn their influence into action. But before all that, she was a teenage music fan organizing for human rights and Tibetan freedom—she lived in refugee communities, studied the language, documented nonviolent protests, and smuggled film out of occupied Tibet. When she randomly met Adam Yauch of the Beastie Boys in Kathmandu, she teamed up with him to mobilize artists, audiences, and activists around Tibet. The result: one of the largest concert series ever held for a political cause, and a lifelong commitment to the power of culture to do what politics can’t—or won’t.