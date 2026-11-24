The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says it will stop all voluntary communications with ICE officers, following a wave of arrests last Friday.

According to a statement by the County Sheriff’s office on Monday, deputies in Sonoma County will stop responding to ICE when the immigration agency requests the release dates of some inmates. The sheriff’s office will also no longer coordinate interviews between inmates and ICE.

The sheriff's office will still respond to judicial warrants — arrest warrants signed by state and federal judges, as opposed to administrative warrants, signed by U.S. Department of Homeland Security or ICE officials.

The statement says, "Sheriff Engram has determined that the agency’s involvement in civil immigration enforcement will be limited to what is legally required."

California law allows limited communication with ICE, but the rules are applied differently from county to county. The decision by the county sheriff follows a wave of more than a dozen ICE arrests last Friday in Petaluma, Sebastopol and Santa Rosa.

