The North Bay Rapid Response Network, which monitors ICE activity in Sonoma County, says they saw the largest single-day enforcement operation on Friday, when ICE agents arrested 14 people across Sonoma County.

The arrests in Sebastopol, Petaluma, and Santa Rosa come as the Trump Administration has ramped up its immigration enforcement presence across California. ICE was also sighted in Rohnert Park.

“ In the month of October we had about 800 calls,” said Luis Zaragoza, hotline coordinator for North Bay Rapid Response Network. “In five hours we had 850 calls, so it was a really busy time for us on Friday.”

Detained people were taken to ICE field offices in San Francisco, Stockton, and Bakersfield, according to the network.

The cities of Santa Rosa, Sebastopol and Petaluma, where the arrests on Friday took place, have all passed ordinances limiting cooperation with ICE. However, Zaragoza said that in April someone was suspiciously detained by ICE in the Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa, which hadn’t happened before.

Rebecca Hermosillo, the chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, said that the federal government’s enforcement actions are out of their control, but the community’s response to that enforcement isn’t, according to reporting by KQED. She said that she directed her staff to look into how the county’s financial assistance program can help households affected by ICE enforcement.

Zaragoza added that the enforcement surge presents a public safety risk for the entire community. For example, a two-year-old was present when ICE agents broke a window to forcibly arrest a family member, he said. Additionally, detentions occurred on the side of the road, leaving vehicles unattended.

Over the weekend, there were also arrests in Oakland that were filmed by bystanders. Video showed agents using force and deploying a chemical agent used for crowd dispersal.