Dozens of people signed up to speak at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting to demand that Alameda County enforce its ICE Free Zones law.

The day before, Alameda County Supervisor Nikki Fortunato Bas posted a video of a confrontation she had with ICE agents at Santa Rita Jail. Federal immigration agents are not allowed to be on county property without warrants, according to county laws . ICE dismissed the supervisor and her copy of the county policy with one agent telling her, "I don't work for you."

In the past few weeks, organizers providing jail support say ICE agents have been more aggressive . On Sunday, ICE officers arrested two U.S. citizens who were released Monday evening with the support of Mayor Barbara Lee and Congresswoman Lateefah Simon.

Kari Malkki, a Lead Healing Justice Organizer from Restore Oakland, demanded more support from the county. She told KALW, “Yesenia Sanchez, the sheriff, has said that it's unreasonable to expect her officers to stand up to federal agents. I think that's absurd, because we are unarmed civilians standing up to federal agents every day. They have hundreds of officers who could be holding a line, ensuring that ICE does not enter the county's ICE-Free Zone, and that their own neighbors and constituents could come home safely.”

In Tuesday's board meeting, Supervisor Lena Tam’s said her office spoke with the sheriff who agreed to implement some of the demands outlined by organizers, but stopped short of promising county officers to stand with activists against ICE.

Supervisor Bas said a meeting is scheduled on Dec. 7th to review the county’s response plan to address ICE. Supervisor Elisa Marquez said other counties in California are having similar issues that require the state attorney general to weigh in.