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Nicole Won

Reporter

Nicole Won is a Korean-American filmmaker based in Oakland, CA. She loves developing narrative films that manifest through play and collective imagination. In addition to her film experience, she has a background in data science and technology.

She is currently focused on supporting more independent art through videozine.tv, a community livestream self-hosted on a local server. The livestream curates art from Bay Area filmmakers, musicians, and culture bearers, encouraging alternative paths of distribution from corporate media outlets.