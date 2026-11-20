The Bay Area is still wading through the aftereffects of El Niño storms this week, with even more rainfall and extra-high king tides on the way.

Schools all over the Bay were impacted — Antioch Charter Academy evacuated about 200 students. One Mission district school reported higher absences, as many of their students typically travel on foot. And a staffer at San Francisco’s Chinese Immersion School at DeAvila who asked to remain anonymous told KALW their building was leaking.

Students at Richmond’s Washington Elementary, less than half a mile from the Santa Fe Channel, had to shelter in place while their school flooded. Richmond’s Fire Department dispatched a team to the school’s block after reports of a transformer blowing.

One parent, Hilary Brown, said she first learned about the problem from another parent — not the school district. Shortly after, parents were notified via text that their students were sheltering in place.

Another parent who was on site but asked to be anonymous called communication between West Contra Costa Unified and the school a “disaster” and said educators were “left hanging for far too long.”

Brown said she has huge confidence in Washington’s staff, which is why she plans to keep sending her kids to school in spite of the king tide and storms on the horizon. But she suspects any more prep, like sand bags, will have to come from parent donations. She said this was based on the resistance they’ve faced in trying to bring in other climate adaptations, like air conditioning.

According to Brown, many families showed up Wednesday afternoon with brooms, bleach, and gloves to clean up the school.

West Contra Costa Unified and staff at Washington did not respond to questions about Wednesday’s events — or their plan for the storms still to come.