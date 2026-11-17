Protestors gathered on Tuesday outside of the San Francisco headquarters for the AI company Anthropic ahead of its IPO this week.

Members from the anti-AI advocacy group StopAI sang, “ AI race is marching on and we must not comply. Unless we stop it now, we kiss our privacy goodbye."

Anthropic’s IPO is expected to be valued at over $1 trillion , making it one of the largest publicly traded companies ever.

But UC Berkeley economics professor Enrico Moretti told KALW that he expects the local economic impact of the IPO on things like housing to be marginal. There may even be a short-term rise in jobs or donations to charity, he said.

Still, some protestors worry about what could happen if the AI bubble bursts. Anthropic didn’t immediately reply to KALW’s request to comment.

