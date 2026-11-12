Lawyers group says Concord immigration court is backlogged by almost 200,000 cases

There are nearly 200,000 cases backlogged in Concord’s federal immigration court and the National Lawyers Guild is calling for more attorneys to help manage cases for people they say are being denied due process.

Concord’s immigration court has seen an explosion in cases since San Francisco’s court closed abruptly in September. Judges are now responding to pressure from ICE attorneys to speed up deportations to unprecedented and unmanageable levels.

Over 100 people can be packed into a hearing, with few having access to a lawyer. Mass hearings let judges issue rulings quickly but can deny immigrants the time to prepare their cases.

Cases set years from now are being moved up to 2026, meaning immigrants who miss their court dates are facing deportation orders in absentia. The lack of due process impairs the cases of asylum seekers who would otherwise be allowed to stay in the country, according to the National Lawyers Guild.

The National Lawyers Guild is pleading for more attorneys to help manage cases. They say attorneys are needed to help file critical motions that can stave off deportation of people seeking asylum and other immigrants with valid cases for a judicial hearing.