San Francisco legalizes home cooking for street vendors

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved an ordinance that allows street vendors to sell food cooked in their homes.

The board’s unanimous vote authorized the public health department to issue permits for home kitchens for food carts, wagons and stalls.

Supervisor Jackie Fielder introduced the legislation after vendors protested an ordinance passed earlier this year. Those regulations required vendors to buy more expensive carts or to use commercial kitchens that can charge monthly rents of $1,000 or more.