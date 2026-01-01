Jess Clarke is an Audio Academy Fellow at KALW and a podcast host at Radio Reimagine. They were the editor of the national journal of social and environmental justice Race Poverty and the Environment from 2005 -2020 and editor of the Media Alliance newspaper MediaFile from 1997-2004. They have been a featured performer at the Oakland Museum, Oakland Public Library, Marsh Theater SF & Berkeley, Story Slam Oakland and Berkeley Repertory School of Theater and Joyful Raven Studios.