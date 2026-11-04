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Regional Transit Measure is ahead as voters gather to watch results

KALW | By Ben Trefny,
Sunni KhalidZain Alexander Iqbal
Published November 3, 2026 at 10:20 PM PST

It's decision time for the Regional Transit Measure in the Bay Area. If passed, BART, Muni, and other operators would get nearly a billion dollars a year through a sales tax in five counties.

KALW's transportation reporter Zain Iqbal is at the "Yes RTM" watch party in downtown San Francisco.

IQBAL: So the RTM measure is a five-county measure in the Bay Area, including San Francisco and Alameda County, that is designed to, to help fund gaps in funding for BART, AC Transit, Muni, and Caltrain. And the reason it's important is because of a lack of funding that has been coming into the transit agencies over the last number of years, specifically after the pandemic. During the pandemic, they saw a real decline in ridership. And so along with a number of other issues, this measure is designed to kind of build up that stopgap and create a more sustainable future for these transportation organizations in the Bay Area.

The sense among the people I've talked with at this watch party are that they're cautiously optimistic, and they, they see this as an opportunity for BART, Muni, and AC Transit, and Caltrain to kind of shore up their services for riders. There are people who would like to see the measure pass, but they want to see some accountability with BART and with Muni. There's maybe perceived inefficiencies and perceived budget issues with both agencies.

And so a representative from Bay Area Council told me that this has been a measure that's been three years in the making for the voters. The people who are supporting the measure feel they have a robust amount of oversight into the bill. People are naturally worried about efficiencies and where money is going, especially in election season, where, you know, a lot of the vote has been about affordability and, and new taxes and whether or not people can stomach and afford these taxes.

San Francisco Standard reports the regional transit measure is ahead at this point, with 61% of voters saying yes.
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Ben Trefny
I joined KALW in 2003. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, I helped our news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. I've also helped create numerous training programs — for teenagers, incarcerated people, and early-career journalists — and have taught hundreds of audio producers. I served as interim Executive Director for nearly two years. My work is currently focused on overseeing KALW's news and information content, and creating original live events, programming, and building partnerships with like-minded organizations.
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Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid
Zain Alexander Iqbal
I’m joining KALW News as a Beat Reporter Fellow, and this year I’ll be focusing on transportation issues in and around the Bay Area.
See stories by Zain Alexander Iqbal