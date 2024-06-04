Zain Alexander Iqbal

Hello! I'm thrilled to be a participant in the KALW News Summer Journalism Program. I have a passion for work that is public service-oriented and helps foster information literacy—a fascination that first developed while I served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Central Asia. I just moved back to the Bay Area, after spending the last 10 years in Colorado, Kansas, and in the Middle East. It was while working at the University of Colorado Boulder that I found my path into audio journalism. I've been a NPR Next Generation fellow with Colorado Public Radio, and I collaborated on an investigative story into the long term effects of wildfires with KUNC Northern Colorado. In my free time, you might find me seeking adventure in the Sierra Nevadas or the Mojave, or hanging out at home with my partner and our two cats.