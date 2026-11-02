Contra Costa County hires private security for election

Contra Costa County has decided to hire private security for election buildings after armed Department of Homeland Security officers hand-delivered a letter to the county clerk, demanding that they overturn and invalidate 407 voter records within 48 hours or face legal action.

“I think it was a deliberate choice to have armed members representing the Department of Homeland Security personally deliver a letter demanding certain action from me eleven days before the election," said Kristin Connelly, the county clerk-recorder-registrar. "Rather than, you know, sending an email, making a phone call, something like that."

The Department of Justice is demanding Contra Costa and other California counties investigate unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud by non-citizens. Two percent of the 20,000 voter records demanded to be overturned are in Contra Costa, a county where one in four residents are immigrants.

With the potential for lawsuits and criminal subpoenas, county officials could face “charges of aiding and abetting criminal behavior simply for doing our jobs,” according to Connelly.

Private security officers will help patrol the county’s election operations buildings and its 150 polling places, joining local law enforcement who have already been in communication with the FBI.

The groups discussed protocols for the possibilities of bomb threats, car rammings, and interference with the reception of ballots. Additionally, threats from the DOJ continue to escalate.

On Monday, the Trump administration appealed to the Supreme Court to set aside and stop processing 20,000 voter records in California.

“I absolutely expect tomorrow will be another safe and secure election for Contra Costa voters,” Connelly added.

