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U.S. Department of Education investigates Bay Area ethnic studies courses

KALW | By Nicole Won
Published October 28, 2026 at 8:40 AM PDT
"U.S. Department of Education"
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"U.S. Department of Education"

The U.S. Department of Education is investigating school districts in San Francisco, Palo Alto, and North Monterey County, alleging that their ethnic studies courses that include exercises about identity and privilege pressure students to provide personal information without parental consent. 

That could violate federal law that is meant to protect student privacy.

Some parents in SFUSD were also upset about this in 2025, which led to a new ethnic studies textbook. But parents still sued the school district because they felt like the new curriculum was adopted too quickly.

The San Francisco Unified School District has declined to comment at this time.
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Nicole Won
Nicole Won is a Korean-American filmmaker with a background in data science and technology. She is currently focused on supporting more independent art through videozine.tv, a video livestream curating Bay Area filmmakers, musicians, and culture bearers.
See stories by Nicole Won