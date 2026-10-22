Santa Clara and Contra Costa counties expand healthcare access

Santa Clara and Contra Costa counties are trying to broaden healthcare access for thousands of residents who are expected to be uninsured next year as changes to Medi-Cal and Medicare will make it harder to be eligible for coverage.

"Our goal is to get as many people enrolled as soon as we possibly can," said Dr. Kali Stanger, director of coverage, continuity and patient access at Contra Costa Health.

In Contra Costa County, about 93,000 people could lose Medi-Cal coverage by 2031. But this week, the Board of Supervisors updated its Basic Health Care Program to expand access to about 3,000 more people. This would cost the county $13.5 million annually.

In Santa Clara County, the Board of Supervisors approved expanded access to its Primary Care Access Program. Assistance would be provided based on income. The changes are expected to add 10,000 people to its health care system for a cost of up to $25 million dollars. For example, someone who makes 200% below the federal income line would pay $5 for an urgent care visit.

"These are challenging times, and we will always serve our patients during challenging times," said Amy Carta, director of government relations and special projects at Santa Clara Valley Health System.

The UC Berkeley Labor Center anticipates 70,000 people in Santa Clara County could lose coverage in 2027.