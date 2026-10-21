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State's largest government workers union stages strike amid contract talks

KALW | By Chris Felts,
CapRadio
Published October 21, 2026 at 3:00 PM PDT
Logo of the Service Employees International Union.
SEIU
/
Wikimedia Commons
Logo of the Service Employees International Union.

Members of California's largest public employees union are on strike today.

The union includes workers from a variety of agencies like the DMV which could see services delayed or offices closing early.

It's the first time in its history the union representing more than 100,000 workers has held a statewide walkout. SEIU 1000 says workers have been operating without a contract since June, amid negotiations for wage increases, better healthcare coverage, and more flexibility to Governor Newsom’s return to work policy.

The union accuses the state of negotiating in bad faith. State representatives have made similar claims against the union.

Mediation talks are scheduled for next week.
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