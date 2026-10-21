San Francisco advances ordinance banning small-debt evictions

A new ordinance preventing landlords from evicting tenants who owe less than a month’s worth of fair market rent has been passed by the Board of Supervisors.

The administrative code, called Evictions for Nonpayment of Rent, was authored by District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder.

Before the ordinance passed, if renters owed any money at all, they could be evicted.

Fair-market rent is a metric set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Right now, for a studio it's about $2500, a one-bedroom is around $3000, and a two-bedroom about $3,600.

Evictions in San Francisco have risen 44% since last year. Meanwhile, rental prices have grown more than 28%.

The San Francisco Apartment Association said in an email to the Board that the ordinance conflicts with state law, and wants the board to wait for a California Supreme Court ruling on a similar Los Angeles measure.

The ordinance still has to go through a second hearing, but 8 supervisors and the Mayor have expressed their support.

