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San Francisco advances ordinance banning small-debt evictions

KALW | By Travis Raburn
Published October 21, 2026 at 2:45 PM PDT
A view of the front of city hall with a few trees in the foreground and a blue sky with wispy clouds behind it. The city hall building is long and rectangular with columns in front, gold trim, and a big dome coming out of the center of it.
Travis Raburn
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KALW News
San Francisco City Hall

A new ordinance preventing landlords from evicting tenants who owe less than a month’s worth of fair market rent has been passed by the Board of Supervisors.

The administrative code, called Evictions for Nonpayment of Rent, was authored by District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder.

Before the ordinance passed, if renters owed any money at all, they could be evicted.

Fair-market rent is a metric set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Right now, for a studio it's about $2500, a one-bedroom is around $3000, and a two-bedroom about $3,600.

Evictions in San Francisco have risen 44% since last year. Meanwhile, rental prices have grown more than 28%.

The San Francisco Apartment Association said in an email to the Board that the ordinance conflicts with state law, and wants the board to wait for a California Supreme Court ruling on a similar Los Angeles measure.

The ordinance still has to go through a second hearing, but 8 supervisors and the Mayor have expressed their support.

Bay Area Headlines
Travis Raburn
Travis Raburn is an audio-visual journalist and a recent graduate from San Francisco State University. He has led multimedia production for the Golden Gate Xpress, had his work featured in a film festival, as well as a few other publications in the United States and abroad.
See stories by Travis Raburn