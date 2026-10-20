Valkyries lose Game 2 in Ballhalla

It was the Valkyries first loss at home during the playoffs. The final score was 65 to 79 .

The Atlanta Dream took control of the game in the third quarter. Dream forward, and WNBA Defensive Player of the Year , Angel Reese dominated with 30 points and 16 rebounds in a low-scoring game marked by tough defense.

But fans like Marcus Lomtong aren’t phased.

"The thing with Balhalla is when we're down, we're not letting them know it," says Lomtong. "We're cheering them on and, and Balhalla helps me get back into the optimistic side of things, and I'm like, 'You know what? We can do it,' and I think that's the difference."

Game 3 of the best of 7 series will be in Atlanta on Wednesday.