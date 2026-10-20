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Valkyries lose Game 2 in Ballhalla

KALW | By Jordan Karnes
Published October 20, 2026 at 3:25 PM PDT
A packed Chase stadium in all violet surrounding the basketball court with the Valkyries vs the Dream on the jumbotron.
Jordan Karnes
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KALW News
Golden State drew its 51st consecutive sellout crowd of 18,064. The Valkyries have sold out every regular and postseason game in team history.

It was the Valkyries first loss at home during the playoffs. The final score was 65 to 79.

The Atlanta Dream took control of the game in the third quarter. Dream forward, and WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, Angel Reese dominated with 30 points and 16 rebounds in a low-scoring game marked by tough defense.

But fans like Marcus Lomtong aren’t phased.

"The thing with Balhalla is when we're down, we're not letting them know it," says Lomtong. "We're cheering them on and, and Balhalla helps me get back into the optimistic side of things, and I'm like, 'You know what? We can do it,' and I think that's the difference."

Game 3 of the best of 7 series will be in Atlanta on Wednesday.
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Jordan Karnes
Jordan Karnes (they/them) is a 2025-2026 Audio Academy Fellow.
See stories by Jordan Karnes