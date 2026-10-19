© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Celebrating 85 Years of KALW Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Speeding down drastically in San Francisco

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published October 19, 2026 at 11:14 AM PDT
A singular Flock camera stands in front of blue sky and greenery
Tony Webster
/
Wikimedia
400 Flock cameras were installed in San Francisco in 2024, according to Flock Safety's blog.

Automated speed safety cameras have reduced dangerous speeding by 84% at camera locations in San Francisco during the program's first 18 months.

The mayor’s office estimated the reduction amounts to 42,000 fewer instances daily of drivers traveling at least 10 mph over the speed limit.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency operates 56 cameras at 33 locations, targeting some of the city's most dangerous streets, including areas near schools.

The city — which is the first in California to adopt an automated speed camera program — reported that dangerous speeding near schools has declined by as much as 94% compared with preinstallation levels.

A preliminary report by the University of California, Berkeley's Safe Transportation Research and Education Center found that speeding declined significantly at camera locations before fines were introduced and remained substantially lower 50 weeks after activation.

Researchers also found decreases on comparable streets without cameras, suggesting the program may be influencing driving behavior citywide.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid