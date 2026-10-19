Californians paying billions in rising fuel costs from Iran war

A Brown University Iran War Energy Cost Tracker estimates the war in Iran has added more than $6.6 billion in gas and diesel costs to Californians.

That’s nearly $500 in additional costs per household.

The tracker estimates average gasoline costs in California have gone up by about a $1.60 since the start of the war. Nationally, diesel costs about $2.60.

But UC Berkeley Energy Institute expert Lucas Davis says other events have also affected fuel prices, including Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries and the United Arab Emirates’ decision to leave OPEC.

Davis states the tracker attributes the difference between actual prices and the prices it estimates consumers would have paid without the war. But he says that becomes harder to assess as more time passes and other factors affect the market.

The tracker estimates U.S. households have paid roughly $134 billion more in fuel costs since the start of the war.