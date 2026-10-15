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Prop. B could lead to a city-owned public bank

KALW | By Sylvie Sturm,
San Francisco Public Press
Published October 15, 2026 at 1:29 PM PDT

Proposition B would not actually create a public bank. It would let San Francisco establish a “nonprofit lending institution” called a municipal finance corporation.

After three years, the corporation could seek regulatory approval to become a public bank.

Supervisor Chyanne Chen promoted Prop B at a June Board of Supervisors meeting.

"A public bank would open the doors to build an engine for affordable housing," said Chen, "a lifeline for struggling small business. "

But Supervisor Alan Wong opposed the idea over questions he felt were unresolved.

"A commitment of that scale calls for a clear picture of how it would be funded, how it would operate, and how it would be held accountable," Wong said.

According to the city controller getting a public bank up and running could cost up to $500 million over eight years.
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Bay Area Headlines 2026 ElectionsElection Briefs
Sylvie Sturm
Sylvie Sturm is an award-winning journalist with 25 years of experience in print, primarily writing and editing for community newspapers in Canada.
See stories by Sylvie Sturm
San Francisco Public Press
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