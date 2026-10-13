Marin County Measure P: Special Parcel Tax for Childcare Initiatives

Measure P aims to fund affordable childcare and improve early childhood education through a special parcel tax over 15 years.

If it passes, property owners will pay five cents per square foot to fund childcare and early childhood education in Marin.

The parcel tax will only apply to the first 100,000 square feet of a property and will be capped at $5000 per property.

The fund is estimated to raise $12.5 Million annually.

That money will go towards improving child care centers and increasing early education access for low-and-middle income families. Up to five percent of the fund will go towards covering admin expenses.

Supporters of the bill, such as Mill Valley Chamber of Commerce and the North Bay Leadership Council, feel that Measure P will support Marin’s parent workforce. According to the California Child Care Resource and Referral Network, 55% of Marin children lack access to a licensed childcare center. They say the lack of affordable childcare leads to recruitment and retention issues in the job market.

The Marin Community Foundation and Our Kids Our Future PAC funded Measure P, contributing nearly $1.5 Million.

Those who oppose the bill, like the Coalition of Sensible Taxpayers, feel that Measure P lacks specificity in spending plans and goals. They also have questions around eligibility and how the tax could increase cost of living.

So, to recap: A “yes” vote on Measure P will mean a $0.05 special parcel tax over 15 years to improve and broaden access to childcare for Marin families.

If you vote no, it means there is no tax to fund childcare and early education initiatives in Marin.