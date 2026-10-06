Heat wave moves into Bay Area, raising wildfire concerns

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Bay Area through Thursday.

Fire risk remains minor as of now though NWS is seeing dry conditions along with isolated thunderstorms along the Sierra crest and gusty winds. That combined with low humidity could lead to easier fire starts.

Cal-Fire Battalion Chief Robert Foxworthy says with Northern California not receiving much rain this year, fire activity could be heightened going into the later months when the state has historically seen its most destructive wildfires.

“Camp Fire started in November," said Foxworthy. "Kincade, Tubbs, some of the wine country fires that we saw in 2017, those all occurred in early October as well.”

Foxworthy says California has seen considerably less wildfire activity this year sitting at just under 330,000 acres burned. That’s compared to half a million last year.