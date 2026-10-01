Rally will not save Hospitality House's 6th Street Center

Hospitality House’s Sixth Street location has been around for more than 20 years. It offers drop-in services and case management for unhoused and low-income San Franciscans. According to Jennifer Friedenbach, Director of the Coalition on Homelessness, its closure represents a huge loss.

"If done well, and 6th Street is done well, they can engage people in services who have been disconnected for decades," said Friedenbach. "There are no barriers to care. Trust is developed. If they have the resources, thousands come through their doors. It is a much better model than simply relying on outreach because people come back, making follow-up that much easier. "

Mayor Lurie’s office announced in July that it would not renew the city’s contract with the Sixth Street center. It’s expected to close its doors on December 31st .

Darnell Boyd is a former Board member at Hospitality House and a long-time client. He thought the Mayor may be missing the point.

"We regulate ourselves," said Boyd. "We don't need them police over there. That's right. We don't need to be criticized. We help each other over there. It's a family. It's dysfunctional, but it's a family.

Drop-in center client Cynthia Hann has been going there for 18 years. She uses it to see her counselor, to connect with her community, and engage in other services.

"I live close by," Hann said. "I'm in a wheelchair, it's hard for me to get around, and I really need Hospitality House."

Hann was not sure what she will do when the center closes.

"I don't want them to close it," added Hann. "I don't. Ooh, if they close, it's gonna be terrible, because everybody depends on the Hospitality House."

Another long-time client of the center, Idus Jones, was more upbeat.

"No, it don't bother me," said Jones. "They moving to Leavenworth, so I might go up that way, see how they... what they do up that way. It's easy. Some of y'all need to learn that when the things close like that, you transition. Sure. Then you go somewhere else."

Hospitality House has been encouraging Sixth Street clients to find services at its center on Turk Street, or its shelter around the corner on Leavenworth.