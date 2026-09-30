California’s new education laws

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed hundreds of new bills into law this month — ahead of a September 30 deadline — including efforts to improve math scores, parent involvement, and outcomes for English learners.

Two thirds of California students are behind in math. In an effort to get ahead of this problem, a new law will require state math tests starting in kindergarten, beginning in 2028.

Another law will give parents the right to remotely attend parent teacher conferences by phone or web conferencing.

A third law will simplify the process to reclassify students from English learners to proficient English speakers. Instead of needing to meet four criteria, now students will just need to pass one test.

Here are a few more new education laws:



A requirement that health classes include education about digital wellness.

that health classes include education about digital wellness. An Expansion of work-based learning activities.

of work-based learning activities. Increased leadership and reporting on academic outcomes.

and reporting on academic outcomes. Process changes to expanding community colleges' bachelor’s degrees.

Newsom also vetoed education bills, including one that would have allowed students without federal work authorization to work at California public schools. This is the second time he has vetoed the bill.