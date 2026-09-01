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A new English learner reclassification process is on the horizon in California

KALW | By Julia Haney
Published September 1, 2026 at 10:34 AM PDT
California State Capitol
Andre M.
/
Wikimedia
California State Capitol

California lawmakers passed a bill on Aug. 27 that aims to expedite the process of reclassifying students from “English learners” to proficient English speakers.

The bill (AB 2555) will simplify the reclassification process by only requiring one test: the English Language Proficiency Assessments (or ELPAC). Students must earn a score of four, the highest score, to pass.

Over 30% of California's K-12 students are or once were “English Learners,” according to state data.

In San Francisco Unified, that number is even higher: half of San Francisco students are or were English learners.

Being reclassified is an important milestone for these students. Those who linger in “learner” status are more likely to be chronically absent from school and less likely to graduate.

Until now, California students have had to meet four requirements to be reclassified, more than any other state: earn a four on the ELPAC, demonstrate what the state calls “basic skills,” and receive approval from teachers and parents.

But the way schools define “basic skills” and reclassify students varies widely across districts, according to a new report from the Public Policy Institute of California.

That report’s authors — who surveyed hundreds of districts — recommend that California consider lowering the ELPAC score requirement, which they say even English-only students are often unable to pass. AB 2555 — which faced almost no opposition — aims to simplify requirements but won’t lower the minimum state test score.

Legislators passed the bill with an urgency clause, which means it will take effect immediately after the Governor signs it.
Bay Area Headlines
Julia Haney
Julia is an audio journalist covering education for KALW supported by the California Local News Fellowship. She was a member of UC Berkeley's Investigative Reporting Program and has also worked for Reveal.
See stories by Julia Haney