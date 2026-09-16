© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Celebrating 85 Years of KALW Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

California Teachers Association sues the state for education funds

KALW | By Taylor Barton
Published September 16, 2026 at 2:45 PM PDT
Exterior view of the Hayward Hall of Justice, Alameda County Superior Court, in Hayward, California
Mercurywoodrose
/
Creative Commons
The California Teachers Union filed a lawsuit in the Superior Court of the State of California in Alameda County.

Money for public education is guaranteed in the state of California – at least it’s supposed to be.

A law passed in the late eighties says that public school districts and community colleges have to get about 40% of the state’s general fund every year.

But for the last two years, California’s legislature has been deferring those payouts. They say they’ll pay the full amount eventually — just not now.

At this point, they owe nearly $4 billion. It’s a small fraction of the overall state budget, but a huge difference for teachers and students. Teachers have had enough.

The California Teachers Association filed a lawsuit yesterday against the state. They say the state has broken the law, and worse, tried to balance the budget on the backs of students.
Bay Area Headlines
Taylor Barton
Taylor Barton is a staff writer at The Frisc supported by the California Local Newsroom Fellowship.
See stories by Taylor Barton