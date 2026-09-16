California Teachers Association sues the state for education funds

Money for public education is guaranteed in the state of California – at least it’s supposed to be.

A law passed in the late eighties says that public school districts and community colleges have to get about 40% of the state’s general fund every year.

But for the last two years, California’s legislature has been deferring those payouts. They say they’ll pay the full amount eventually — just not now.

At this point, they owe nearly $4 billion. It’s a small fraction of the overall state budget, but a huge difference for teachers and students. Teachers have had enough.