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Mayor Lurie declares an official rent emergency in San Francisco

KALW | By Amanda Hernandez
Published September 11, 2026 at 11:43 AM PDT
San Francisco has struggled with a housing crisis for decades before the AI boom. These are housing protesters supporting the International Hotel at San Francisco CITY HALL, 1977.
Nancy Wong
/
Wikimedia Commons
San Francisco has struggled with a housing crisis for decades before the AI boom. These are housing protesters supporting the International Hotel at San Francisco CITY HALL, 1977.

San Franciscans across the city are facing a surge in rent prices and evictions as the AI boom continues.

San Francisco Realtor Oliver Sloan says there is a large discrepancy between the income of tech workers and those in different sectors.

"I believe the amount of money in AI is so enormous that even like other white collar professions just can’t keep up and they certainly can’t keep up with housing purchases."

According to city officials, over 1000 eviction notices have been filed this year. At this pace it could be the highest number of evictions in the last decade.

Today, Mayor Daniel Lurie introduced a number of measures to protect residents from being pushed out of the city.

That includes the expansion of the Tenant Right to Counsel program which provides a free lawyer to those facing eviction. The city is also halting evictions for people who owe less than a month’s worth of rent. And The Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing is offering additional support to over 600 very low-income families.

During Thursday’s press conference, Lurie emphasized the push to build more housing.

"A parent who got home last night to find an eviction on their door cannot wait for that housing to be built so we are doing both. We are building more housing to make San Francisco more affordable for the future and we are keeping more people in their homes today."

According to Zillow, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco right now is roughly $4500 per month and rent has increased 25% over the past year. 

On Lurie’s social media, San Franciscans are voicing their concern that the measures won’t be enough to combat the rental crisis in the city. Some are even calling for a rent freeze.
Bay Area Headlines
Amanda Hernandez
Amanda Hernandez is a Latina journalist and recent graduate of San Francisco State University, where she earned her degree in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts. She has experience in radio, digital, and television news through internships at KQED and KGET-TV, where she got an early start working as a web producer. Amanda also developed her on-air television reporting and production skills through State of Events, San Francisco State’s live student-run newscast. She is passionate about covering housing, culture, and community issues with a focus on social justice and underrepresented voices. Amanda recently directed her first documentary and is excited to continue growing as a multimedia storyteller through her internship with KALW.
See stories by Amanda Hernandez