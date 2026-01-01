I'm Amanda Hernandez, a Bay Area multimedia journalist and recent San Francisco State University graduate with experience in radio, broadcast, documentary filmmaking, and digital reporting. As a Latina journalist and nontraditional student, I returned to school with a renewed sense of purpose and found my place in storytelling centered on people and communities.

Growing up, I watched the morning news with my mom and was drawn to stories about people pushing against systems that made life harder, stories about resilience, inequity, and change. Today, that curiosity shapes my reporting on housing, education, human rights, and community issues across the Bay Area.

My work spans radio, television, documentary, and digital journalism, and I’m passionate about using a multimedia approach to meet audiences where they are. Whether I’m anchoring a newscast, reporting in the field, producing audio stories, or creating documentaries, I aim to tell stories with accuracy, empathy, and personality.