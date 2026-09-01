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Question of the Bay: how do you feel about e-bikes?

KALW | By Amanda Hernandez
Published September 1, 2026 at 10:47 AM PDT
Villo bikes
Sdkb
/
Wikimedia Commons
E-bike dock.

E-bike ridership is on the rise in San Francisco, with over 500,000 Lyft bike trips recorded in June of this year — a monthly record. The city has had a bikeshare program since 2018.

David Hughes lives in the Sunset. He says he sees kids flying down Sunset Boulevard with no lights at night, hitting speeds of 30 to 40 miles per hour.

'I don't think you should be able to get an e-motorcycle without a license, and I would like to see people on e-bikes have a license," said Hughes. "Just because it has pedals doesn’t mean it's not a motorcycle."

A new law signed last week by Governor Gavin Newsom will require e-bike safety classes for kids in grades seven through 12 by 2028. It will also restrict the kinds of e-bikes kids can use.

Danielle Caouette lives in the Tenderloin. She says she’s seen people get hit in her neighborhood.

"I wish that there could be more rules of the road, not necessarily on the sidewalk, but it is also dangerous for them on the streets," said Caouette.

A 2024 UC San Diego study found that e-bike accidents are on the rise, and that those involved in crashes tend to be younger.

But for Mike Johnson, who lives in Hayes Valley, an e-bike is still a great way to get around when there’s traffic.

"Overall, I think it's efficient, it's great, and it's good for the environment, you know, so I like it," said Johnson.

How the new e-bike safety law will change San Francisco for riders and pedestrians still remains to be seen.
Bay Area Headlines
Amanda Hernandez
Amanda Hernandez is a Latina journalist and recent graduate of San Francisco State University, where she earned her degree in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts. She has experience in radio, digital, and television news through internships at KQED and KGET-TV, where she got an early start working as a web producer. Amanda also developed her on-air television reporting and production skills through State of Events, San Francisco State’s live student-run newscast. She is passionate about covering housing, culture, and community issues with a focus on social justice and underrepresented voices. Amanda recently directed her first documentary and is excited to continue growing as a multimedia storyteller through her internship with KALW.
See stories by Amanda Hernandez