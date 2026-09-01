Question of the Bay: how do you feel about e-bikes?

E-bike ridership is on the rise in San Francisco, with over 500,000 Lyft bike trips recorded in June of this year — a monthly record. The city has had a bikeshare program since 2018.

David Hughes lives in the Sunset. He says he sees kids flying down Sunset Boulevard with no lights at night, hitting speeds of 30 to 40 miles per hour.

'I don't think you should be able to get an e-motorcycle without a license, and I would like to see people on e-bikes have a license," said Hughes. "Just because it has pedals doesn’t mean it's not a motorcycle."

A new law signed last week by Governor Gavin Newsom will require e-bike safety classes for kids in grades seven through 12 by 2028. It will also restrict the kinds of e-bikes kids can use.

Danielle Caouette lives in the Tenderloin. She says she’s seen people get hit in her neighborhood.

"I wish that there could be more rules of the road, not necessarily on the sidewalk, but it is also dangerous for them on the streets," said Caouette.

A 2024 UC San Diego study found that e-bike accidents are on the rise, and that those involved in crashes tend to be younger.

But for Mike Johnson, who lives in Hayes Valley, an e-bike is still a great way to get around when there’s traffic.

"Overall, I think it's efficient, it's great, and it's good for the environment, you know, so I like it," said Johnson.

How the new e-bike safety law will change San Francisco for riders and pedestrians still remains to be seen.

