Oakland seniors protest poor living conditions in affordable housing

On Tuesday, senior tenants at South Lake Tower in Oakland staged a protest outside the building demanding repairs and better security.

Members of the Tenant’s Mutual Aid Committee marched outside the building in Oakland. Southlake Tower is a senior living community run by Christian Church Homes, or CCH.

Since April, the Tenant’s and Neighborhood Councils , or TANC, has helped organize Southlake residents to address habitable issues. In a press release, the tenants say they face issues including: “inconsistent hot water, broken doors, unsafe bathrooms, and lack of security services."

Francine Broadnax is a tenant at Southlake Tower. "We are all seniors, and we could get in the shower and the hot water is at a normal temperature, then get scalding hot instantly, and that’s dangerous," she said. "On the other hand, it can get ice cold, so it’s a real problem," she continued.

Gabriel Lopez / KALW Francine Broadnax a resident of Southlake Tower speaking to media.

In her last four years at Southlake Tower, water has been an ongoing issue. "I've heard other tenants say it's been eight years or more," she said.

Inadequate access to hot water or cold water is a violation of state law .

Another concern is building security. Residents say they have had money, kitchenware, and clothing stolen from them while living at Southlake. They are demanding 24/7 manned security.

At the end of the rally, CCH representative Lacretia Thompson showed up to speak to resident, saying safety is a priority. But when KALW asked what the security plan was for the building she said, "we don't know for sure, so I can't say one way or the other."

Thompson also said as of Tuesday the hot water issue had been resolved.

Gabriel Lopez / KALW TANC organizers holding a banner reading "The Tenant Mutual Aid Committee is in Action."

Oakland City Councilmember Charlene Wang represents District 2, where Southlake is. She feels that the city has tools they can use to help ensure housing standards are met.

" I am hopeful, whether it's RAP, maybe code enforcement, if they have an ongoing grant or a loan, these are all the policy levers that we have to hold people accountable," Wang said.

Oakland’s RAP, or Rent Adjustment Program, offers tenants a means to challenge rent increases and reduce rent because of code violations.

For Wang, Southlake Tower speaks to a larger issue for Oakland renters. "It's also about the broader need to make sure that we are enforcing livability standards," she said.

In a statement emailed to KALW, CCH said, "a recent confidential resident survey reflected strong overall satisfaction with a score of 4.5 out of 5 with the onsite management.”

TANC, the group organizing tenants, says they are committed to organizing until the tenants’ demands are met.