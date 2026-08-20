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SoMa self-help center rallies against closure

KALW | By Chelsea Kurnick
Published August 20, 2026 at 11:58 AM PDT
A crowd gathers for a rally in front of Hospitality House's Self-Help Drop-In Center at 169 6th Street in SoMa. Executive Director Joe Wilson speaks. He is a Black man with gray hair and glasses wearing a black Hospitality House tee shirt and black pants.
Chelsea Kurnick
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KALW News
Hospitality House Executive Director Joe Wilson speaks to a crowd at a rally outside the Sixth Street Self-Help Center on August 19, 2026.

For 18 years, Hospitality House has operated a drop-in center on 6th Street. Cherie Davis, program manager at the site, says it provides vital resources to the community.

During a rally in front of the center, she told the crowd, "We have case management to keep people housed. We have phones. We got bathrooms — the only ones on Sixth Street."

A woman in the crowd shouted back, "That's right! They're clean. And public!"

Supporters and clients of the Sixth Street Self-Help Center gather to march up the street. A black woman wearing a pink cowboy hat, pink purse and pink sunglasses holds a sign that reads, "6th St Saves Lives!"
Chelsea Kurnick
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KALW
Cynthia Hahn (center), a wheelchair user, says she's relied on the drop-in center's services for 13 years and would have difficulty reaching a different location.

Sixth Street also offers mental health services, substance use resources, and housing referrals.

After the last city budget was approved in July, the nonprofit was ordered to close and vacate the location by the end of 2026.

Mayor Daniel Lurie’s office says it plans to revitalize the area, but hasn’t elaborated much on what that will look like.

In an email to KALW, the Mayor’s office said, “we’re currently looking at how to activate the space at 169 6th Street and bring in resources and amenities that serve and energize the whole community.”

But staff and clients at the 6th Street Drop-in Center say that’s what they do already, for more than 4000 people annually.

Juthaporn Chaloeicheep has relied on Hospitality House for years.

" I was homeless and a drug addict for about 20 years," she said.

She’s been housed since her youngest son was five years old. He’s eleven now, and participates in Hospitality House’s Community Art Program. Chaloeicheep says the closure will be disruptive for clients.

"Now they're gonna be in survival mode again. It's not fair and it's not right. Why take something away when it's working?" she asked.

The city said the services available at Sixth-Street will move to Hospitality House’s Tenderloin location eight blocks away.
Bay Area Headlines
Chelsea Kurnick
Chelsea Kurnick is an audio and print journalist in the East Bay, earning a Master of Journalism degree from UC Berkeley and a paralegal certificate from Santa Ana College. Chelsea is KALW 91.7 FM's 11th Hour Food and Farming Fellow for summer 2026.
See stories by Chelsea Kurnick