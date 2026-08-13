Jeff Bezos-led AI company leases warehouse in West Oakland

Jeff Bezos’ artificial intelligence start up Prometheus AI is moving to West Oakland.

On Monday the San Francisco Business Times reported that the AI company recently signed a lease at 1960 Mandela Parkway in the Americal Steel building.

The lot is also home to Pacific Pipe, Proyecto Diaz Coffee, and now, Tesla .

It is unclear what the AI company, valued at $41 billion, produces. But they say their goal is to build AI-powered engineers.

Blocks away from the American Steel building is Raimondi Park, home to the Oakland Ballers, a minor league baseball team.

Paul Freedman, the Baller’s CEO is enthusiastic for the Prometheus AI homebase.

“ This was a warehouse that had sat empty for years and years and years, and now there's gonna be a number of high-paying jobs that I think will bring economic activity to the neighborhood,” said Freedman.

West Oakland has historically dealt with long term adverse impacts from industry.

“Of course, we need jobs, of course we need revenue but it's hard to judge just how helpful these projects are going to be until we see some kind of a holistic plan,” said Veronica Eady, the executive director of West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project.

“How are we going to maintain the infrastructure in the area? How are we going to protect public health?” she continued.

It is currently unclear how many jobs may come to the West Oakland warehouse hub.

KALW reached out to the property owner and Prometheus AI but did not receive a response in time for broadcast.

