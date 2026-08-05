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Faith leaders hold vigil outside San Francisco ICE office

KALW | By Chelsea Kurnick
Published August 5, 2026 at 4:25 PM PDT
Faith leaders lead a procession from ICE in San Francisco to Senator Alex Padilla's office. They hold a banner calling for sanctuary, safety and belonging for all.
Chelsea Kurnick
/
KALW
Interfaith leaders lead a procession from the San Francisco ICE office to Sen. Alex Padilla's office.

People filled the 600 block of Sansome Street outside San Francisco’s ICE office today.

Interfaith leaders lit incense and led the group in prayer and song. They read the names of more than 30 people who have been killed by ICE agents, or died in ICE custody, since January 2025.

Rabbi Cat Zavis of Beyt Tikkun Synagogue spoke to the crowd about why they were gathered.

"We are here today because we refuse to stand by and watch as our neighbors, community members, and family members are kidnapped from their schools, workplaces, homes, airports, or while driving their children to daycare or school," Zavis said.

Rabbi Cat Zavis ties a white paper flower to a metal fence outside ICE in San Francisco. Zavis is a woman with curly chin-length gray hair wearing a yarmulke, square glasses, a silver necklace and a hand-painted robe over a black jacket.
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Rabbi Cat Zavis ties a white paper flower to a metal fence outside the ICE office in San Francisco. Each flower tied to the fence honors the life of someone killed by ICE or in ICE detention.
Chelsea Kurnick
A group of at least 9 people sit and kneel on the ground in the street painting a mural on the asphalt. It is a yellow circle with red text that says "DIGNITY FOR ALL. HUGS ACROSS BARS." They are outside San Francisco's ICE office.
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Outside San Francisco's ICE office, people paint the street with a mural calling for dignity for all.
Chelsea Kurnick / KALW
Two posters hang from a fence outside ICE in San Francisco. Each has a photo of a person that the sign says was KILLED BY ICE. One describes Orlin Hernandez Reyes, who died in March 2026 at age 3. The other describes Prisciliano Trejo Ricano, who died in ICE custody at 29.
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Posters memorialize Orlin Hernandez Reyes, 3, and Prisciliano Trejo Ricano, 29.
Chelsea Kurnick / KALW
A crowd gathers outside Senator Alex Padilla's office in San Francisco. Angela Montoya stands at a microphone speaking.
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Angela Montoya speaks outside Sen. Alex Padilla's office in San Francisco. Her son was held in ICE detention for more than a year, but was recently released.
Chelsea Kurnick / KALW

After the vigil, participants marched to Senator Alex Padilla’s office, where members of his staff joined the group outside to hear speeches from people directly impacted by ICE detention.

Angela Montoya's adult son was recently released after being held in ICE detention for 16 months. Montoya cried while she spoke about how painful it was to be separated by glass, unable to hug her son during visits to the California City detention facility.

Speakers asked for Senator Padilla’s support as they advocate for contact visits in detention. Padilla has been an outspoken critic of ICE abuses in detention under the current administration.

The San Francisco ICE office did not respond to KALW's request for comment.

Bay Area Headlines
Chelsea Kurnick
Chelsea Kurnick is an audio and print journalist in the East Bay, earning a Master of Journalism degree from UC Berkeley and a paralegal certificate from Santa Ana College. Chelsea is KALW 91.7 FM's 11th Hour Food and Farming Fellow for summer 2026.
See stories by Chelsea Kurnick