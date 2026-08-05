Faith leaders hold vigil outside San Francisco ICE office
People filled the 600 block of Sansome Street outside San Francisco’s ICE office today.
Interfaith leaders lit incense and led the group in prayer and song. They read the names of more than 30 people who have been killed by ICE agents, or died in ICE custody, since January 2025.
Rabbi Cat Zavis of Beyt Tikkun Synagogue spoke to the crowd about why they were gathered.
"We are here today because we refuse to stand by and watch as our neighbors, community members, and family members are kidnapped from their schools, workplaces, homes, airports, or while driving their children to daycare or school," Zavis said.
After the vigil, participants marched to Senator Alex Padilla’s office, where members of his staff joined the group outside to hear speeches from people directly impacted by ICE detention.
Angela Montoya's adult son was recently released after being held in ICE detention for 16 months. Montoya cried while she spoke about how painful it was to be separated by glass, unable to hug her son during visits to the California City detention facility.
Speakers asked for Senator Padilla’s support as they advocate for contact visits in detention. Padilla has been an outspoken critic of ICE abuses in detention under the current administration.
The San Francisco ICE office did not respond to KALW's request for comment.