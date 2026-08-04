© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Landmark AI transparency law takes effect in California

KALW | By Amanda Hernandez
Published August 4, 2026 at 11:38 AM PDT
A photo of four men in suits around a podium. The poster on the podium says "California Leads on AI Transparency. SB 942 California Artificial Intelligence Transparency Act now in effect"
California Senate Democrats
/
KALW
California State Senator Josh Becker at a press conference in Sacramento on August 3 speaking about the AI Transparency Act

A new California law took effect over the weekend, aimed at enforcing AI transparency.

The California AI Transparency Act requires companies to embed data into AI-generated digital content.

Eddan Katz is the head of Public Policy and Affairs at Encypher, which verifies AI content. He says that standards set by California and the European Union give users a history of when and how the content was created and how it may have changed using AI tools over time.

"Think of it as a tamper-proof nutrition label for digital content," said Katz, "cryptographically sealed so it can’t be faked." 

State officials say it's important that consumers have the ability to distinguish what is AI and what isn't as generated content becomes increasingly realistic.

Companies that don’t comply will have to pay a fine of $5,000 per violation per day.

California is the first US State to regulate AI content this way. Washington will start similar labeling this coming January, and Oregon and New York could potentially follow suit.

A second phase of the AI Act will take effect in January, requiring social media platforms to also embed AI markers into their content.
Bay Area Headlines
Amanda Hernandez
Amanda Hernandez is a Latina journalist and recent graduate of San Francisco State University, where she earned her degree in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts. She has experience in radio, digital, and television news through internships at KQED and KGET-TV, where she got an early start working as a web producer. Amanda also developed her on-air television reporting and production skills through State of Events, San Francisco State’s live student-run newscast. She is passionate about covering housing, culture, and community issues with a focus on social justice and underrepresented voices. Amanda recently directed her first documentary and is excited to continue growing as a multimedia storyteller through her internship with KALW.
See stories by Amanda Hernandez