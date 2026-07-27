Project Open Hand serves its 30 millionth meal today

Project Open Hand delivered its 30 millionth meal today to San Francisco resident Nicholas Galarza of Noe Valley.

Galarza, who lives with HIV, has been a recipient of meals since 2020. He says the program helped him during a time when he faced job loss and now he continues to receive weekly meals and groceries.

At a press conference outside his apartment, Chief Nutrition Officer at Project Open Hand, Katie Jackson, says that a 30 millionth meal is more than just food.

"It's the opportunity to connect in our community, to provide care, to provide love," says Jackson.

Project Open Hand’s first meal started with one local resident.

In 1985, 63-year old retiree, Ruth Brinker, witnessed a close friend with AIDS also suffering from malnutrition. As a former food service worker, she started preparing meals for this friend as well as other neighbors.

Today, the program delivers more than 2,500 meals each day — not just to people with HIV, but many other health conditions.

But federal and city funding cuts have already limited Project Open Hand’s services — like breakfasts and weekend meals.