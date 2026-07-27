© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Project Open Hand serves its 30 millionth meal today

KALW | By Amanda Hernandez
Published July 27, 2026 at 3:24 PM PDT
Nancy Pelosi joined Project Open Hand staff in delivering grocery bag to Nicholas Galarza in San Francisco.
Amanda Hernandez
/
KALW News
Nancy Pelosi joined Project Open Hand staff in delivering grocery bag to Nicholas Galarza in San Francisco.

Project Open Hand delivered its 30 millionth meal today to San Francisco resident Nicholas Galarza of Noe Valley.

Galarza, who lives with HIV, has been a recipient of meals since 2020. He says the program helped him during a time when he faced job loss and now he continues to receive weekly meals and groceries.

At a press conference outside his apartment, Chief Nutrition Officer at Project Open Hand, Katie Jackson, says that a 30 millionth meal is more than just food.

"It's the opportunity to connect in our community, to provide care, to provide love," says Jackson.

Project Open Hand’s first meal started with one local resident.

In 1985, 63-year old retiree, Ruth Brinker, witnessed a close friend with AIDS also suffering from malnutrition. As a former food service worker, she started preparing meals for this friend as well as other neighbors.

Today, the program delivers more than 2,500 meals each day — not just to people with HIV, but many other health conditions.

But federal and city funding cuts have already limited Project Open Hand’s services — like breakfasts and weekend meals.

More than 20,000 San Franciscans are expected to lose SNAP benefits by 2027, due to funding cuts from Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill Act.”
Bay Area Headlines
Amanda Hernandez
Amanda Hernandez is a Latina journalist and recent graduate of San Francisco State University, where she earned her degree in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts. She has experience in radio, digital, and television news through internships at KQED and KGET-TV, where she got an early start working as a web producer. Amanda also developed her on-air television reporting and production skills through State of Events, San Francisco State’s live student-run newscast. She is passionate about covering housing, culture, and community issues with a focus on social justice and underrepresented voices. Amanda recently directed her first documentary and is excited to continue growing as a multimedia storyteller through her internship with KALW.
See stories by Amanda Hernandez