Several Bay Area cities off track to meet housing target by 2031

Under the California Regional Housing Needs Allocation program, California was supposed to build 2.5 million housing units by 2031. More than 400,000 of those were supposed to be in the bay.

But San Francisco and other major Bay Area cities are nowhere near that goal, raising more questions about the ongoing housing crisis.

San Francisco, which was supposed to build more than 82,000 units by 2031, has built just over five thousand units.

Other Bay Area cities are even further behind. Foster City has achieved three percent of its goal and Walnut Creek only four percent.

If a city fails to meet their housing goal, they will face penalties, including major loss of funding for things like public transit, public infrastructure, and affordable housing and it’s even possible that they’ll lose some local control over zoning.

