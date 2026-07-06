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Several Bay Area cities off track to meet housing target by 2031

KALW | By Amanda Hernandez
Published July 6, 2026 at 3:51 PM PDT
House under construction in Jyväskylä.
Tiia Monto
/
Wikimedia Commons
House under construction in Jyväskylä.

Under the California Regional Housing Needs Allocation program, California was supposed to build 2.5 million housing units by 2031. More than 400,000 of those were supposed to be in the bay.

But San Francisco and other major Bay Area cities are nowhere near that goal, raising more questions about the ongoing housing crisis.

San Francisco, which was supposed to build more than 82,000 units by 2031, has built just over five thousand units.

Other Bay Area cities are even further behind. Foster City has achieved three percent of its goal and Walnut Creek only four percent.

If a city fails to meet their housing goal, they will face penalties, including major loss of funding for things like public transit, public infrastructure, and affordable housing and it’s even possible that they’ll lose some local control over zoning.
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Amanda Hernandez
Amanda Hernandez is a Latina journalist and recent graduate of San Francisco State University, where she earned her degree in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts. She has experience in radio, digital, and television news through internships at KQED and KGET-TV, where she got an early start working as a web producer. Amanda also developed her on-air television reporting and production skills through State of Events, San Francisco State’s live student-run newscast. She is passionate about covering housing, culture, and community issues with a focus on social justice and underrepresented voices. Amanda recently directed her first documentary and is excited to continue growing as a multimedia storyteller through her internship with KALW.
See stories by Amanda Hernandez