Bay Area tech layoffs top 10,000 this year

Bay Area tech layoffs are accelerating in 2026, far surpassing last year’s pace as the industry restructures around artificial intelligence.

State filings show companies including Cisco and Bill.com cutting jobs across the San Francisco Bay Area. So far this year, tech companies have announced more than 10,000 layoffs in the region — more than double the number recorded at this point in 2025.

Economists say the cuts reflect a broader shift in the industry, as companies move beyond the post-pandemic hiring boom and increasingly prioritize investments in AI.

Experts say entry-level engineering jobs are among the hardest hit, while demand is growing for more specialized roles tied to AI infrastructure, such as data center engineers.

The transition is already reshaping the region’s economy. In San Jose, LED manufacturer Lumileds is permanently shutting down its manufacturing facility, cutting 11 jobs by the end of August. A data center is expected to take over the site.