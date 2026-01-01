Aowen Cao (pronounced Ow-Win Tsow) is a reporter and audio producer, and an M.A. candidate at the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute at New York University, covering community, culture, mental health, and social issues. Drawn to the wonder of everyday life and the dignity of ordinary people, her work has explored psychedelic healing and the lasting impact of war trauma across generations, as well as deed theft targeting Black and Brown residents in Brooklyn.

Before moving to New York, she produced stories from China for NPR and France Télévisions, covering everything from climate change’s impact on tea farmers to the rise of AI-powered livestreamers. A feature she produced for NPR about grief and resilience in post-lockdown China won a 2024 Edward R. Murrow Awards for Best Feature Reporting.