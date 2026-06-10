Portsmouth Square Park closes for two-year renovation

If you've ever walked through Chinatown, chances are you've come across Portsmouth Square Park. But starting today, the familiar gathering place will look very different.

The park will be fenced off for a major renovation that’s expected to last two years.

Sarah Madland, general manager of the Recreation and Parks Department, said, “In a project like this, it's really important to get it right. It serves so many people, so we wanna make sure that everyone's feedback is included.”

She emphasized that the redesign reflects years of input from Chinatown residents. Plans include a large outdoor plaza and an elevated stage for performances and community events.

Portsmouth Square has been a gathering place since San Francisco's earliest days. It was here that the American flag was first raised in the city in 1846. In recent years, it's become a place for locals to socialize, exercise, and take in a bit of Chinatown life.

"The first day of our rainbow journey, which started 20 years ago." Anni Chung, executive director of Self-Help for the Elderly, welcomed the long-awaited renovation. She said years of community advocacy helped fund the project.

She's referring to the 2020 Health and Recovery Bond, which provided $54 million for the renovations.

Mr. Xie is at the park every day chatting with friends and fellow residents. He says the two-year closure feels especially long. At more than 80 years old, he worries he may not be around when the park reopens.

Groups of older Chinese residents gather around a cardboard box, using it as a makeshift table for card games.

Fresh off a five-cent loss at the poker table, Mrs. Lam says she's grateful the city is investing in Portsmouth Square. She plans to spend time at other parks during the two-year closure and says she's excited to see it when it's done.