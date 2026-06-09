Oakland’s Measure E looks poised to fail

Oakland’s Measure E is a parcel tax. If it passes, it will tax single-family homes one hundred ninety-two dollars annually. Taxes on apartment units will go up by one hundred thirty-five dollars.

It was expected to bring in over $32 million annually to combat homelessness and illegal dumping and enhance public safety in the city.

“When we think about public safety as well as faster 911 police response, it also goes toward the general response that our community deserves to have.”

That’s Saabir Lockett, the Deputy Director of Eastbay Action. He’s hopeful that the measure will still pass.

“When you think about funding the fire department, you think about saving elders who are stuck in a fire or children from smoke inhalation.”

Though it made it to the ballot through a citizens initiative, over 50% of residents have voted no so far.

Mayor Barbara Lee isn’t as optimistic as Lockett. In an email to KALW, her office wrote, “Measure E won’t move forward based on the results ... but my administration submitted a balanced and responsible budget built on revenue we can reliably count on, with no staff layoffs and a clear commitment to core services.”

As ballots continue to be counted, Lee says she plans to pursue philanthropic investment and public-private partnerships to bridge the gaps left by federal and state funding.

If Measure E doesn’t pass, it will be the first parcel tax rejected by Oakland residents since 2011.