Barbershop Talk brings college students free cuts and real talk

This Saturday October 10th is UN World Mental Health Day. All next week mental health organizations worldwide will hold programs and workshops on things like how to identify signs of depression, social stigma, or ways to improve your mental health.

This year’s theme is Lived Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change, and that’s exactly what will happen Monday, October 12, at Barbershop Talk.

Barbershop Talk is a free event held inside the Cosmetology Department of Laney College. About 50 Black and brown students sit in barber chairs, getting their hair cut by neighborhood barbers, while opening up about their mental health, guided by Black mental health practitioners.

Leading this is Dr Robert Mossi Alexander, an Oakland-born educator and counselor who focuses on trauma informed counseling. He’s director of AMEND, which stands for African American Male Education Network & Development.

Host Hana Baba spoke with Dr. Alexander ahead of the next Barbershop Talk.

You can visit the Laney College Barbershop Talk website for more information about their next event, or watch this youtube video to see Barber Talk in action.