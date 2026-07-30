Groovin' at the Grove with Eryka

Like KALW, Stern Grove Festival is a Bay Area original that is committed to making world-class live music experiences FREE and accessible to the community.

We are so grateful to Stern Grove Festival for partnering with us, including our DJs as festival openers, and giving us the chance to offer our KALW community guaranteed tickets to join the fun!

Here is a recap of Stern Grove’s showcase on July 19, with words and energy from KALW’s very own Eryka who opened for Charley Crockett and Nicki Bluhm.

Stern Grove & KALW Music will be back at it again this Sunday, August 2nd, with DJ LadyRyan opening up for the Violent Femmes and Tune-Yards!

For more on Stern Grove Festival, visit https://www.sterngrove.org/