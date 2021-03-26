My Mix Tape

-
This song reminds Oakland's Owen Li to think about the love that motivates him and the root of struggle.
A tribute to Prince from KALW's Luisa Cardoza.My Mixtape asks people from the Bay Area and beyond to contribute a song that is meaningful to them.
Sandra Chen chose to add this song to My Mixtape because of its melancholic beauty.
Joshua Bloom adds this piece of conscious hip-hop to My Mixtape, because it is a piece of radical music with the potential to reach people.
Karla Ceja adds this track to My Mixtape because it makes her think of self reliance and independence.
SF punk Penelope Houston adds a very important track to My Mixtape.
Lawrence Chan adds this song by a former San Francisco resident to My Mixtape because it makes him dance.
Adrian Graham adds this enigmatic Nick Cave song to the mixtape... but why?
Today we revisit one of the earlier entries to My Mixtape, a song that Kyle Tabuena-Froli had on repeat to psych himself up for a very difficult summer…
SFUSD Superintendent Richard Carranza added this song to My Mixtape because of its personal significance for his family.