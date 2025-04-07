© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Stream the SFUSD Board Meeting tonight from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. here
Uncuffed

Uncuffed My Mixtape: 'Spring'

KALW | By André Davis,
Lee Jaspar Uncuffed
Published April 7, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
KALW / Uncuffed

In honor of the changing season, we’re bringing you some fresh music. It’s a special piece from Uncuffed, the program where people in prison get to tell their own stories. André Davis interviewed Lee Jaspar about a song he wrote that later became even more special, once he met the love of his life.

The first thing I thought is, wow, 'Spring' is the perfect song for her because it's finally a story that fits my life.
Lee Jaspar

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook.

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at  www.weareuncuffed.org 
André Davis
André Davis is an audio journalism student in the Uncuffed Program at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center. He's also a GRIP training facilitator, MTC student, a husband, a father, a loyal friend, and a pro-social advocate for change. He's a reformed incarcerated person who loves his family, friends, and continues to lead by example by being of service to his community.
Lee Jaspar
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons