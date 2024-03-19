Uncuffed My Mixtape: Locked Up And Grinding All My Life

The Uncuffed My Mixtape is a selection of our producers' favorite songs. This week, we hear from two Uncuffed producers who recently returned home from Solano and San Quentin. Anthony Ivy talks about "Locked Up," by Lil Durk, and Timothy Hicks shares some thoughts on "Grinding all My Life," by Nipsey Hussle.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

