Uncuffed

Uncuffed My Mixtape: Locked Up And Grinding All My Life

By Timothy Hicks,
Anthony Ivy
Published March 19, 2024 at 6:13 AM PDT
KALW / Uncuffed

The Uncuffed My Mixtape is a selection of our producers' favorite songs. This week, we hear from two Uncuffed producers who recently returned home from Solano and San Quentin. Anthony Ivy talks about "Locked Up," by Lil Durk, and Timothy Hicks shares some thoughts on "Grinding all My Life," by Nipsey Hussle.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook.

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at  www.weareuncuffed.org 

Timothy Hicks
Timothy Hicks is a journalist and sports editor from Oakland, California. His work includes print, videography, and audio journalism. Tim aspires to use his platforms to create change in the criminal justice system. He loves chocolate ice cream and Hershey's chocolate bars.
Anthony Ivy
Born in 1991, Anthony Ivy has been incarcerated since 2011. He is positively motivated for chance, and lives a “struggle to success” lifestyle. He wears many hats, and aspires to be a personal trainer, podcaster, music engineer, and party planner/DJ.
