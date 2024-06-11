Introducing San Quentin State Prison's newest audio storytellers

Uncuffed is KALW’s prison radio training program and podcast where people in California prisons tell their stories. We’ve taught the art of arts of radio and podcasting to over 60 participants, who record and edit personal interviews and conversations about their shared humanity.

Today, we’re going to introduce you to the newest cohort of students in the storytelling program inside San Quentin. Every week, six incarcerated producers gather in the San Quentin Media Center to learn the ins and outs of audio storytelling. In first few weeks, they take the mic and begin sharing a little bit about themselves. In this show, we'll hear what they've produced so far.

There’s a point in my incarceration where I realized I was different, and I didn’t have to be identified by any group, gang, or city. And it just allowed me to be Matt instead of wearing that mask, that facade I had on for so long.

Matt Sheppard

Stay tuned for more of the team's stories on KALW throughout the year. You'll be able to hear Ryan Pagan's mixtape on stage at Back Pocket's live storytelling event at the Herbst Theater on June 21st.

This piece was brought to you from the team at Uncuffed and edited by Angela Johnston and Ninna Gaensler-Debs. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook .