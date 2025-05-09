© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Uncuffed

Meet Uncuffed's new producers at the California Institution for Women

KALW | By Daphnye Luster,
Koi BagneriseJulie HarperKeyna OsorioPatricia Bellows Haena WorthingUncuffed
Published May 9, 2025 at 1:40 PM PDT
Meet the participants in the new audio storytelling class at CIW. Top row (L to R): Daphnye Luster, T. Chanel "Koi" Bagnerise, Haena Worthing. Bottom row (L to R): Patricia Bellows, Keyna Osorio, Julie Harper.
KALW / Uncuffed
Uncuffed empowers people in prison to tell their own stories. But today's segment is extra special because it’s the first EVER cohort of students from a women’s prison. It’s something the Uncuffed team has been working toward for a long time.

We’ll hear from this first class at the California Institution for Women as they take the mic. They begin by sharing a little bit about themselves. And we’ll get to know them through their favorite songs.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook.

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.uncuffed.org.

