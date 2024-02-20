© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Uncuffed

Uncuffed My Mixtape: The World I Know

By Bryan Mazza
Published February 20, 2024 at 6:00 AM PST
KALW / Uncuffed

The Uncuffed My Mixtape is a selection of our producers' favorite songs. This week, Bryan Mazza talks about "The World I Know," by Collective Soul.

Back when this song right here was playing on the radio ... I was still 'Rambo.' I was out there tearing my life apart, at war with the world and myself, and everything else.
Bryan Mazza

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

Bryan Mazza
An avid listener of radio, award winning podcaster, and published author, Bryan Mazza spends his time writing, teaching, and training service animals for those in need. A native of California, Mazza uses his experiences to help others and to shape his artistic perspective in his many endeavors in both radio and creative writing.
