Uncuffed My Mixtape: The World I Know

The Uncuffed My Mixtape is a selection of our producers' favorite songs. This week, Bryan Mazza talks about "The World I Know," by Collective Soul.

Back when this song right here was playing on the radio ... I was still 'Rambo.' I was out there tearing my life apart, at war with the world and myself, and everything else.

Bryan Mazza

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook.

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.weareuncuffed.org

